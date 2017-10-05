Appeal after bike stolen from outside Sleaford Leisure Centre

Sleaford Police are following up on a report of a theft of a black bicycle described as a ‘Felt’ make, which was taken on September 2.

The bike went missing between 8am and 4pm from the bike stands at the side of Sleaford Leisure Centre.

After reviewing all possible surrounding CCTV footage, officers are now appealing for help and information about the theft.

If you saw anything suspicious in this area on that day or have since seen a bike that fits this description that may be the one stolen, then ring police using 101 and quoting crime reference number 17000377692.