Police are appealing for help in finding 16-year-old Leya Clephane-Lewis, who has gone missing from supported accommodation in Lincoln.

Leya is 5’ 3” tall, of slim build, with shoulder length hair.

Leya has been missing since Tuesday April 11 and concern is growing for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 76 of 11th April.