Attempted break in Welbourn

Police are investigating after someone tried to break into a house in Welbourn via a utility room window.

The attempted burglary is reported to have taken place some time between 9am on Monday October 16 and 2pm on Tuesday October 17.

The would-be intruder tried to force a window into the utility room of the property on Castle Hill, but failed and nothing was stolen.

Washingborough and Metheringham Neighbourhood Policing Team is asking for any information that may assist enquiries to be given to Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 48 of 18/10/17. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.