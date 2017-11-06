Attempted burglary reported in Metheringham as intruder tries to get in through window

Police are warning residents to be on their guard after an attempted burglary was reported in the Metheringham area.

According to PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham neighbourhood policing team, the would-be intruder removed beading from a window at the front of a property on Paddock Lane, Metheringham some time between October 21 and October 31.

No entry was gained.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact police on 101 and quote incident 86 of 31/10/2017. Alternatively, you may wish to contact Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.