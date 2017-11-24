Batteries stolen from driveway in Metheringham

Police are investigating an incident in Metheringham where batteries were stolen from a driveway of a property.
The incident happened on Shiregate during the day on Wednesday, according to PCSO Sarah Kennedy of Sleaford Rural North policing team.
Incident 73 of 23/11/17 refers to theft of batteries from a driveway to a property on Shiregate, Metheringham.
If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 73 of 23/11/17 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
