Batteries stolen from driveway in Metheringham

Police are investigating an incident in Metheringham where batteries were stolen from a driveway of a property.

The incident happened on Shiregate during the day on Wednesday, according to PCSO Sarah Kennedy of Sleaford Rural North policing team.

Incident 73 of 23/11/17 refers to theft of batteries from a driveway to a property on Shiregate, Metheringham.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 73 of 23/11/17 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.