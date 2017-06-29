BMW taken in burglary at Navenby

Police are weeking witnesses after burglars broke into a property in Navenby and stole a BMW.

The home on Maidenwell Lane, Navenby, was targeted between midnight and 5am on yesterday (Wednesday).

PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham policing team said the intruders got in via a set of patio doors, searched inside and took a set of keys to a red BMW 318 estate, which was also stolen, along with an iphone and a wallet containing a quantity of cash.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 41 of 28/06/17. Alternatively, you may contact Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.