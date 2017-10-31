Body found near river in Sleaford this morning

Police were called to the banks of the River Slea this morning (Tuesday) after a body was discovered nearby.

The body of a male was found near the river close to Cogglesford Mill in Sleaford, a police spokesman said they are not treating the circumstances as suspicious and will not be releasing further details.

The matter will now be referred to the coroner.

A number of people had noticed the police activity and expressed their sadness about the news on social media.