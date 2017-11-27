Burglar removes window from house in Navenby to steal cash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary where a thieve removed a window to get into a house in Navenby.

PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham Neighbourhood Policing Team says the burglary happened between 7pm and 11pm on Navenby High Street on Friday night.

An intruder is said to have removed a window from a porch at the rear of the property, while the householder was away.

Once inside, the burglar has searched the house and a quantity of cash has been stolen.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 478 of 24/11/2017. Alternatively, you may contact Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.