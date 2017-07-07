Burglaries at Pointon and Nocton

Lincolnshire Police are seeking witnesses having received a report of a burglary which occurred yesterday morning (Thursday) in Pointon.

The suspected thieves are said to have made off in a gunmetal grey Audi A3.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 139 of July 6

○ A shed was broken into at a property on Main Street, Nocton some time on Wednesday afternoon and a generator taken.

The burglars forced the shed door to get in, according to police.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 204 of July 6 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.