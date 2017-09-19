Burglars make off with loo rolls and tea bags in second raid on village church in nine months

Thieves have targeted a village church again for the second time in less than a year, this time making off with a meagre selection of loot.

The burglars are said by police to have broken into Christ Church in Pinfold lane, Pointon some time between midday last Tuesday and 9.30am on Saturday and made off with nothing more than a collection of toilet rolls, tea bags, coffee and similar items.

PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough policing team said the desperate intruders used a spade stolen from a nearby shed to get in through a window.

Only last December the same church was broken into and similar items stolen along with a brass wall clock which has not been recovered.

PCSO Brommell asked for witnesess or anyone with information to come forward in an appeal, saying: “Did you see anyone hanging around? Do you see any homeless people in the area day or night? Please do report all suspicious sightings to police at the time, no matter how small as we need to know who is in our community.”

If you can help call 101 and quote incident 202 of September 17 or alternately call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.