Garden equipment has been stolen from a shed in Kirkby Underwood.

According to police, around noon on Wednesday January 15 a large industrial farm shed was broken into on Aslackby Road in the village and a Husqvarna petrol chainsaw and a Stihl petrol strimmer were stolen.

Did you see anyone or any vehicle acting suspiciously around this time? If so call 101 quoting incident 144 of 27/01/17.