Couple robbed in their car in Sleaford - police witness appeal

Sleaford police are appealing for witnesses and help to trace a man after a robbery took place in Sleaford.

According to a police statement, at around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday November 1) a man and woman were sitting in a black Fiat Punto in the car park at Cogglesford Mill when they were approached by a man.

He is said to have demanded money before making off with a small amount of cash.

A 31-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in police custody where he will be interviewed by investigating officers.

The incident happened around the time when parents are parking and collecting their children from nearby William Alvey Primary School on Eastgate.

A police spokesman said: “We are keen to trace another man who is believed to have been in the area at the time who may have information that could help the enquiry. We would also like to hear from anyone who might have been nearby and may have seen or heard anything in relation to the incident.

“In addition, two empty cars are believed to have been parked next to the Punto and we would like to trace the owners of those vehicles.”

If any of this is applicable to you, or you have any information you think could help the enquiry, contact police on 101 quoting incident 381 of 01/11/2017. Alternatively contact the independent Crimetoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.