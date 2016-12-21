Decorative tree stumps stolen from wood in Wellingore

Decorative tree stumps have been stolen from a wood in Wellingore.

The theft from a wood off Grantham Road in the village is thought to have happened some time between 3pm on Monday and 12noon on Tuesday, according to PCSO Marcos Meneses of Bracebridge Heath Neighbourhood Policing Team.

He said: “If you have seen anything suspicious, any persons or vehicles in the area at the relevant times, or have any CCTV that may assist us, please call Lincs Police on 101 and quote the above incident number 189 of 20/12/2016.”

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.