Detectives hunting for schoolgirl attackers renew appeal for dashcam footage

Detectives are issuing a renewed appeal for any motorists who may have dashcam footage that could help their investigation into an alleged assault on a teenage school girl in Sleaford.

The investigating officer in the case, DC Jenny Moore, is appealing to any motorists with dash cams who were in Sainsbury’s car park on Watergate, or on Westgate, or in Westgate car park between Watergate and Westgate between 8.15am and 9.30am on Thursday September 14.

The enquiry team would like to check footage of those dash cams as they may hold important evidence.

If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 89 of September 14.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the 14-year-old is alleged to have been assaulted by three men on a track alongside Playhouse Yard, off Westgate at about 8.45am as she hurried from St George’s Academy towards Kesteven and Sleaford High School where she is a pupil in Year 10.

A police spokesman said: “Three men are reported to have forced the girl to go with them to this area where she has then managed to run away. She received two minor grazes but was otherwise physically unharmed.”

The traumatised girl had broken free and ran straight to the High School where staff immediately called the police.

The first man involved is described as being aged in his 30s, about 6ft tall, white, wearing a grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms. The second man is also described as being in his 30s, white, about 6ft 2in tall, wearing a dark blue hoodie and jeans. The third man, also white, was wearing a grey track suit and thought to be 6 ft. All men spoke with local accents, say police.

The police spokesman added: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the Westgate, Westbanks or Watergate area of Sleaford between 8.30am and 9.30am on Thursday morning who may have any information to come forward and help with our investigation.

“Anyone who was driving in the area at the time is also asked to come forward, especially drivers who have dashcam footage from Sainsbury’s car park or the surrounding roads.”

Schools had advised pupils to stick to main roads and paths and walk to and from school in at least pairs.