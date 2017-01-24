Driver arrested for drink-driving after collision with road sign near Sleaford

A driver has been arrested after giving a positive breath test to police following a collision last night (Monday).
Emergency services were called to the A15 just south of Sleaford around 11pm (Monday) where a white 4x4 had been in collision with a large road sign, spreading debris across the road.
Lincolnshire Police Special Constables tweeted: “Fortunately no injuries apart from the road signs! #think #Fatal4”
A police spokesman said a man in his 20s, not from the local area, was arrested after providing a positive breathalyser test. he had sustained no injuries and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The road was clear by 4am this morning.