Driver arrested for drink-driving after collision with road sign near Sleaford

A driver has been arrested after giving a positive breath test to police following a collision last night (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the A15 just south of Sleaford around 11pm (Monday) where a white 4x4 had been in collision with a large road sign, spreading debris across the road.

Lincolnshire Police Special Constables tweeted: “Fortunately no injuries apart from the road signs! #think #Fatal4”

A police spokesman said a man in his 20s, not from the local area, was arrested after providing a positive breathalyser test. he had sustained no injuries and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The road was clear by 4am this morning.

Debris scattered across the road with the damaged car in the distance on the A15 south of Sleaford. EMN-170124-094628001

Emergency services on the scene of the collision on the A15 south of Sleaford. EMN-170124-094639001