Drugs and eight dogs seized in police raid in Sleaford

Police have seized eight dogs and a quantity of drugs in a raid in Sleaford yesterday (Wednesday), it has been reported.

According to a Sleaford Police statement via their Facebook page, police officers executed a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 on a property in Polyanthus Drive, Sleaford, yesterday morning.

This was carried out in partnership with the RSPCA.

A police spokesman said: “A 53 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaching a dog banning order and also arrested for producing a controlled drug after a small number of cannabis plants were found at the address.

“The man was cautioned for the drugs offence and has been reported for summons for the banning order breach. That offence is being dealt with by the RSPCA prosecutions team.

“Eight dogs were seized under RSPCA powers.