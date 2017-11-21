Dunston woman fined for not tidying up her property after petition by unhappy neighbours

A Dunston woman will have to pay more than £2,500 for not complying with a notice from the council ordering her to clear up a property she owns.

Karyn Andrews, 53, of Lincoln Road, Dunston, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, November 20, and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice served by North Kesteven District Council in relation to a house she owns in Hollywell Road, Waddington.

The property had been empty since April last year and the council’s Environmental Health Team contacted her about it being in disrepair.

Andrews did not respond, so was issued with a Community Protection Warning, telling her of the detrimental impact the house was having on the area and advising of actions that needed to be taken to bring the property back to a reasonable standard.

Again, Andrews failed to act so a Community Protection Notice was served to carry out the works needed to comply with the notice.

Earlier this year some works had been done on the gardens, but still not enough to comply.

Twenty-three local residents signed a petition of complaint regarding the property.

In court, Andrews accepted she had left it unattended to for a long period of time and promised it would be seen to this weekend.

The court fined her £1,250 with costs of £1,140.90 and victim surcharge of £125 making a total of £2,515.90.

After the hearing, Coun Peter Burley, Executive Board Member with special responsibility for Environment and Public Protection, said: “Court action is only ever taken as a last resort where other avenues have been exhausted.

“We had tried to engage with the defendant to resolve the matter but this had not been taken up.

“We have a duty to act when residents complain to us that a property in their area is having a detrimental impact on where they live.

“I would urge anyone who is contacted by the council about a matter such as this to respond quickly to avoid further action being taken.”