Elderly woman suffers head injury after row in Tesco car park

An elderly woman Christmas shopper needed hospital treatment for a head injury after being involved in a scuffle in Tesco car park last night (Thursday).

In an amazing incident, Christmas spirit went out the window as a Lincolnshire Police spokesman described how there had been ‘argy bargy’ between two women occupants of a red Fiat and a silver Skoda in the car park of the Sleaford store on Northgate.

It is understood to have taken place around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon, reported later that night.

The spokesman said: “It seems they were involved in some sort of parking dispute. Someone got out of both vehicles. There was an argy bargy and someone has fallen to the floor and was taken to hospital.

“They were minor injuries but due to the fact she was an elderly woman and took a bang to the head we took the precaution.”

The row took place in front of witnesses who alerted police and ambulance to attend after the Fiat driver drove off.

The police spokesman said: “It has been recorded as a crime of common assault and we are still investigating it. We would like to speak to any witnesses to the incident. Call 101, referring to incident 308 of December 22.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are supporting the police with their enquiries.”