Agricultural equipment and diesel have been taken by thieves who targeted farm sheds in Blankney.

According to police the farm sheds were broken into on Drury Street, Blankney between 9pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 55 of 14/06/17. Alternatively, you may contact Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.