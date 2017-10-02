Four arrested after drones used in fight against hare coursing in Lincolnshire

Four men were arrested after widespread reports of hare coursing in Lincolnshire at the weekend.

As part of Operation Galileo, officers from Lincolnshire’s Rural Crime Team, including members of the volunteer Special Constabulary, patrolled with roads policing officers from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Service and the multi-force Cross-Border Team this weekend.

For the first time, Lincolnshire’s new all-terrain vehicles were deployed operationally with drone support. This combination was put to good effect following a report of hare coursing in South Kyme.

Drone operators were able to locate suspected hare coursers and direct officers with off-road capability to the scene. As a result, four men from Darlington were arrested and will face a court appearance for trespassing in pursuit of game

It was a busy weekend with numerous calls for service about suspected hare coursers across the county.

On Saturday there were reports of hare coursing in Digby Fen, Heckington Fen, South Kyme, Skredington, Stickney, Horncastle, Alford and Market Rasen.

On Sunday there were reports in Moulton Chapel, Holbeach St Johns, Revesby, Timberland Dales, Holbeach St Marks, Quadring, Tattershall, Moulton Eaugate, Spalding, Bourne, Horbling, Donington, Hubberts Bridge, Billinghay, Crowland and Stow Park, Lincoln.