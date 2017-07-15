Garage owner catches vandal on CCTV camera

Lincolnshire Police say they are investigating after a motor dealer caught a man on CCTV ripping the trim off one of his cars before making off with it.

The incident was caught on camera at around 4am on June 20 when a man in a car pulled up outside the forecourt of Speedway Corner Garage, near Ruskington, ripped a length of trim off the roof of a Mini before hopping back in his car and driving off.

Mark Arnold with his damaged Mini. EMN-171007-160548001

Mark Arnold opened the car sales and repairs business with hand car wash in January. He said it would cost around £200 to replace the part.

Mr Arnold said: “I was gutted when I saw someone had done that to the car but happier when I saw I had the evidence. I don’t know the man and don’t understand why he did it.”

Having reported the matter to the police, out of the blue he says he received a phone message alleged to be from the suspect offering to repay the damage. Mr Arnold has passed the information on to police.