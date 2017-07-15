Garage owner catches vandal on CCTV camera

Lincolnshire Police say they are investigating after a motor dealer caught a man on CCTV ripping the trim off one of his cars before making off with it.
The incident was caught on camera at around 4am on June 20 when a man in a car pulled up outside the forecourt of Speedway Corner Garage, near Ruskington, ripped a length of trim off the roof of a Mini before hopping back in his car and driving off.
Mark Arnold opened the car sales and repairs business with hand car wash in January. He said it would cost around £200 to replace the part.
Mr Arnold said: “I was gutted when I saw someone had done that to the car but happier when I saw I had the evidence. I don’t know the man and don’t understand why he did it.”
Having reported the matter to the police, out of the blue he says he received a phone message alleged to be from the suspect offering to repay the damage. Mr Arnold has passed the information on to police.
