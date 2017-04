A lawnmower and a hedge trimmer are said to have been stolen from a shed in a burglary at Folkingham.

PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team said the insecure shed was entered by the burglars on Greenfields Lane in the village.

The incident is thought to have happened some time between Thursday April 6 and Saturday April 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 141 of April 8.