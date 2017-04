Garden power tools have been reported stolen from two vehicles in Leadenham.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information about the break-ins on Queensway in the village some time between 5pm on Friday and 9am the next morning.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 129 of 15/04/17. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.