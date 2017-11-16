Golf ball used by thief to break into vehicle in Pointon car park

Police are investigating a ‘smash and grab’ using a golf ball and an attempted burglary in villages south of Sleaford.
According to Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, a burglar smashed an outer pain of a small double glazed window at a residential property in West Road, Haconby.
The incident is believed to have happened some time between 7.30am and 6pm on Monday, November 6. (Incident 408 of November 6 refers).
In a separate incident, some time between 3.30pm on Monday November 6 and midday the following day, the old ‘cherry picker’ in the car park of The Social Club, on Fen Road, Pointon was targeted by a thief.
It is believed a golf ball (left at the scene) was used to smash a window and a 10mm spanner and a ratchet strap were stolen.
(Incident 250 of November 9 relates).
PCSO Sandra Brommell says if you have any information relating to these crimes call 101 and quote the relevant incident number or alternatively call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
