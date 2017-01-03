Search

Image released of man police want to speak to about Folkingham assault

Police need to speak to this man. EMN-170301-093624001

Police have released this image of a man they need to speak with in relation to an assault in Folkingham on Sunday, December 11.

If you have any information please phone 101, quoting reference number 16000413396.