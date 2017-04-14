Large amount of cash and collection of watches taken in burglary of Sleaford flat

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a large amount of cash and a collection of watches was taken by a burglar from a Sleaford flat.

The burglary is said by Lincolnshire Police to have happened in a flat on St Giles Avenue, Sleaford, between April 5-7.

If you were in the area or saw anything or anyone who was acting suspiciously or have any information that can help identify who is responsible or help recover the stolen property, call police on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. The incident number is 173 of April 11.