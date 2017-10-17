Lincolnshire Police join Friends Against Scams scheme

Lincolnshire Police with the Police and Crime Commissioner have become a Friends Against Scams organisation.

Frauds and scams affect the lives of millions of people across the UK. People who are scammed often experience loneliness, shame and social isolation.

Friends Against Scams is a National Trading Standards Scams Team initiative which aims to protect and prevent people from becoming victims of scams by empowering communities to ‘Take a Stand Against Scams.’

Friends Against Scams is designed to inspire action, highlight the scale of the problem, change the perceptions of why people fall for scams and make fraud and scams a community, regional and national topic.

Friends Against Scams has been created to tackle the lack of fraud and scams awareness by providing information about scams and those who fall victim to them. This information enables communities and organisations to understand scams, talk about scams and cascade messages throughout communities about scams prevention and protection.

Friends Against Scams encourages communities and organisations to take the knowledge learnt and turn it into action.

Anybody can join Friends Against Scams and make a difference in their own way. Lincolnshire Police support the project by delivering presentations to communities across the county and encouraging individuals to undertake the online training. The online training is interactive and thought provoking and can be found at www.friendsagainstscams.org

The aim is to get a million people across the country signed up to the project by 2020.

Help in this aim and sign up to become a “Friend” and help keep communities, friends and family safe from fraud and scams.