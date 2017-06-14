Lincolnshire tractor driver faces jail for seriously injuring woman in collision

A tractor driver was today (Wednesday) warned he faces jail after admitting a dangerous driving charge when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

David Tulett, 25, of Elmtree Road, Ruskington, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Sandra Watt by driving a tractor and trailer dangerously on the B1192 Main Road at Langrick. The incident occurred on August 23 last year.

Judge John Pini QC imposed an interim driving ban and adjourned sentence until July 14.

The judge granted unconditional bail to Tulett and requested a probation report but told Tulett: “My view at the moment is that this merits a short custodial sentence. The defendant must have no illusions.

“A report may well not make any difference to the sentence.”