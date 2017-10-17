Lincs Police support National Hate Crime Awareness Week

Communities are being urged by Lincolnshire Police to come together and stamp out all forms of hate crime, as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week – a campaign in partnership with Stop Hate UK.

The awareness week (October 14-21) first began in 2012, and is in its sixth year of running, with the joint-purpose of:

* Raising awareness of hate crimes

* Encouraging local authorities to work with partners and communities to tackle hate crimes.

Lincolnshire Police, as part of the Safer Communities partnership, are supporting that campaign, and are urging the public to report witnessing any form of hate crime.

Chief Inspector Dan Whyment, chairman of Lincolnshire Hate Crime Delivery Group, said: “It is vital that the public have the confidence to report all forms of hate crimes, so that we can bring an end to prejudice and discrimination in communities in Lincolnshire. This campaign is an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of the different types of hate crimes, and demonstrate how necessary and vital it is that communities group together to report and stamp out all forms of hate crime.

“Lincolnshire is an open and tolerant county for everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from. This annual campaign remains an important part of the year to remind the public to treat all forms of Hate Crime as if they were being committed against one of your friends – and report it immediately via 999 in an emergency, or 101.”

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, Stuart Tweedale, member of the Hate Crime panel delivery group, said: “The Police and Crime Commissioner is clear that there is a zero-tolerance approach to hate-crimes in Lincolnshire. To do this, we need to make sure that the public have the confidence to report any form of hate crime, and this awareness week is an opportunity to raise awareness and confidence.

“I encourage the residents of Lincolnshire to get behind National Hate Crime Awareness Week, and urge anyone who has been a victim or a witness to this kind of behaviour to report it to Lincolnshire police so we can tackle this offence and offer the right support to people who need it.”

Hate crimes can be reported via Stop Hate UK.

You can also report hate crime to Stop Hate UK on: 0800 138 1625; Text: 07717 989 025; email: talk@stophateuk.org ; Web Chat: www.stophateuk.org/talk. Text Relay, for the deaf and hearing/speech impaired callers: 18001 0800 138 1625

More help and support is available at Just Lincolnshire on 01522 520174/07867 385826 ; visit www.JustLincolnshire.org.uk ; email: sue.ellis@just.lincolnshire.gov.uk

Or contact Victim Support, 16 Melville Street, Lincoln, LN5 7BW. Tel: 0300 303 1947. www.victimsupport.org.uk

GIRES – Gender Identity Research and Education Society is available online at www.gires.org.uk

For more information on hate crimes, visit https://www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/hate-crime/

More on this:

Hate crime survey launched in Lincolnshire