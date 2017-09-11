Man arrested in connection with Billinghay burglaries

Police have arrested a 29-year-old local man in connection with a series of burglaries in Billinghay.

According to a police spokesman, the man was arrested on Friday (September 8).

A police spokesman said on Saturday morning: “Since August 20 there has been a number of burglaries in the village, including three in Ringmoor Close in the early hours of September 4.

“The arrested man remains in custody helping us with the investigation.

“Anyone with information that may assist the enquiry is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 52 of September 4.”