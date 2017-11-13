Man punched wife, knocking her out and fracturing her eye socket over break-up

A man attacked his wife leaving her with “shocking” injuries after the couple returned home from Sunday lunch in a village pub, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

The court heard on Friday Brendan Stanley fractured his wife Helen’s eye socket after striking her a number of blows when they returned to her home in College Road, Cranwell.

Brendan Stanley, 41, of no fixed address, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm as a result of the incident on September 17 this year. He was jailed for 12 months. He was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting his wife Helen Stanley for five years.

The couple, who had been married for 14 months after meeting through work, had ended their relationship shortly before the incident.

Edna Leonard, prosecuting, said: “They had taken the dog to the vet and then gone to the pub for lunch.

“Helen Stanley remembers drinking lager and the defendant drinking Guinness.

“Thereafter she has no recollection of what happened until she was in the house and her father was in attendance. She was lying on the kitchen floor.

“She has no recollection as to how she came by her injuries.

“When her father attended her home the defendant admitted he had hit her. He hadn’t called an ambulance.

“Her father then punched him. The defendant left the house at that stage.

“She was taken to hospital. She had extensive swelling to both eyes. It took four days before she could open her eyes.”

The court heard Brendan Stanley was later arrested and admitted to police that he hit his wife four or five times after she commented that he and his children would be left homeless as a result of the relationship ending.

Mark Watson, in mitigation, said: “His trigger points were pressed.

“On this occasion there had been a break-up and he thought they were back on track.

“She told him out of the blue that she didn’t think it was working and he should go and he would be homeless.

“That set him off. He lost control in that moment and as a result he punched her four or five times.

“Subsequently he showed remorse and has said how sick he felt at the scenario.”

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, said: “The photographs of the injuries are shocking. They are dreadful.

“This was multiple blows to a lady lying on the floor. She sustained a fractured eye socket.”