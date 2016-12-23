Mean-spirited con-artist is stealing from Santa

A cold-hearted con artist has been tricking well-meaning householders out of cash meant to be going to help injured firefighters and their loved ones.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, there have been reports of someone doing the rounds around Sleaford claiming to be collecting with their sleigh, ridden by Santa, in aid of teh Firefighters Charity, which supports injured firefighters and their families.

For the second year the Sleaford fire crews have toured the town and Ruskington, with Santa onboard their fantastic sleigh fixed to the back of a truck, with flashing lights, music and even smoke coming from the chimney of a little house and flanked by two fire engines.

Firefighters have given up their evenings to walk the streets with the sleigh with collecting buckets and are hoping to have raised around £3,000 for the charity.

With the news of someone suspected to have been profiting from this, a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman put out a warning message yesterday afternoon, saying: “There’s reports of someone collecting money for our Santa Sleigh in Sleaford but they weren’t with us. Only donate to someone with the sleigh.”

Anyone with information about this please contact the police on 101.