Metheringham burglar leaves empty-handed

Police are appealing for information about a burglary in Metheringham.

According to PCSO Sarah Kennedy of Sleaford Rural North policing team, the intruder entered the property on Alfred Avenue via an open front door at around 7.30pm last night (Tuesday).

It is believed nothing was taken.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 382 of 12/09/2017 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.