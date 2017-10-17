Mountain bike taken from Sleaford Market Place

A silver Trax mountain bike was reported taken from Sleaford Market Place on the evening of Sunday October 1.

According to PCSO Neil Atkinson of Sleaford Neighbourhood Policing Team, the theft took place between 5.30pm and 8.30pm that evening.

If you recall seeing anything suspicious in this area on that date or saw the bike being taken, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 17000423083.