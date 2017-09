Police are appealing for information after a report of someone tampering with a vehicle in Dunston.

The vehicle is said to have been parked on Halls Court in the village where the oil filter has been damaged by an intruder some time between August 24 and September 15.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 139 of September 15 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.