Opportunity to become a Lincolnshire magistrate

The Lord Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Justices of the Peace for Lincolnshire is recruiting for a small number of magistrates.

Acting secretary of the committee Stephen Abbott said: “The Advisory Committee is looking for ordinary members of the community to undertake this important public service.

“Magistrates come from all walks of life and applications are welcome from anybody who can demonstrate the key qualities required for this judicial role.”

Anyone between 18 and 65 is eligible, although applications from under-represented groups such as those under 35, those in paid employment, and those from ethnic minority groups are encouraged.

Magistrates are required to sit in the court on at least 13 days a year.

Full training will be given, amounting to about 18 hours or three days, usually out of work hours.

Applications close on Friday, April 14. Only the first 30 applications will be considered.

For further details and how to apply, visit: www.gov.uk/become-magistrate