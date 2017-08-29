Search

Park bench ripped from its fixings

Burglars stole a gold watch from a Northamptonshire house by using a wheelie bin to gain entry.
A memorial bench has been damaged in the playing field on The Green at Dunston.

The bench has been pulled off its securing mounts sometime overnight August 19-20 last week.

If you information call 101 and quote incident number 200 of 20/08/17.