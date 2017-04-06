Parts stolen from farm machinery sales firm in North Kyme

Thieves have stripped parts from a wood chipper at a farm machinery sales business near Sleaford.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a Transit van sized vehicle, judging by tyre marks, has been parked by thieves next to Burdens agricultural machinery sales at North Kyme.

They have then entered the compound and stripped parts from a wood chipper before loading them up and making off.

The incident is said to have happened overnight Monday/Tuesday.

Call Lincolnshire Police with any information on 101 quoting crime number 17000140815.

○ On the same evening, thieves are said to have tried to steal a motorcycle from behind the Westgate flats in Sleaford.

This was unsuccessful due to the chain and lock securing the bike, but they damaged the motorbike in the process, according to PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard of Sleaford policing team.

If anyone has seen anything call on 101 quoting crime number 17000140815.