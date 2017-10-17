Police and Crime Commissioner talks to local MPs about fairer funding

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has been meeting with four of the county’s MPs down in London today (Tuesday) to discuss fairer funding for policing in Lincolnshire.

Mr Jones this morning met with Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles - whose constituency covers some rural communities south of Sleaford, Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman, Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh and Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins.

As well as raising points about funding, in a productive meeting they also discussed Mr Jones’ proposals to make the act of taking photos up a woman’s skirt in a public place without consent - known as ‘up-skirting’ - a specific sexual offence.

They also touched on other local issues.

Mr Jones has also attended the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners to discuss appropriate supoprt for victims of crime, also an all-party parliamentary group on policing to consider mental health issues and finally a visit to the House of Lords to discuss combatting modern slavery.