Police appeal after parish church damaged in Metheringham

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident where church door was damaged in Metheringham.

According to Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham neighbourhood policing team the damage was done to St Wilfrid’s Church, Metheringham some time between July 7 and 11.

Someone has broken off a metal hand rail from a stairwell to a cellar door.

If you have any information that may assist in enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 290 of 12/07/17. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.