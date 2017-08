Police are appealing for witnesses after a break in in Metheringham

A vehicle was broken into on Alfred Avenue between 12.55am and 1.54am in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday)

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 30 of 29/08/2017.

Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.