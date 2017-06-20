Police appeal for help to ID woman after handbags stolen in two supermarkets

Lincolnshire police have issued a CCTV image to help find a woman who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries into thefts of handbags from Aldi stores in Sleaford and Grantham.

The incidents are said to have been reported on Sunday June 9.

A handbag was reported stolen from an elderly woman shopping in Aldi in South Parade, Grantham and on the same day this also happened at the store on Mareham Lane, Sleaford.

The victims had both left their handbags hung on the back of shopping trolleys which were taken when the opportunity arose. The victims were not hurt but their handbags did contain personal possessions, say police.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from you if you recognise this person.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 132 of June 9. Or call via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.