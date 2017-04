Sleaford Police are appealing for witnesses to damage done to a parked car in town on Saturday night.

According to the neighbourhood policing team they have had a report that a vehicle parked behind 13-15 Eastgate (near Laundon House) in Sleaford has had its wing mirror damaged.

This happened overnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Should anyone have seen anything or have any information call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 123 of April 2.