Police appeal to find suspected hare coursers around Dunsby area

Police are appealing for help to find van suspected of being involved in hare coursing illegally this afternoon (Monday).

According to PCSO Sandra brommell of Billingborough neighbourhood policing team, earlier this afternoon men with dogs using a white ‘51 plate Vauxhall combo van had been seen involved in harecoursing incidents in Dunsby and Northorpe Fen areas.

She said: “We have been unable to locate this vehicle therefore if seen please call 101 immediately.”

Refer to incidents 144 and 168 of today.