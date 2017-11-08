Police charge man with robbery of couple in Sleaford car park

Sleaford police are appealing for witnesses after a couple were robbed in broad daylight in Sleaford.

According to police, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, November 1, a man and woman were sitting in a black Fiat Punto in the car park at Cogglesford Mill when they were approached by a man who made off with a small amount of money.

A police spokesman said a man was later arrested. Christopher Roberts, 31, of Dawson Road, Sleaford, has been charged with robbery, and two counts of assault by beating, criminal damage, theft from a person and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place. He will appear at Crown Court at a later date.

The alleged incident is said to have happened around the time when parents park to collect children from nearby William Alvey Primary School.

A police spokesman said: “We are keen to trace another man who is believed to have been in the area at the time who may have information that could help the enquiry. We would also like to hear from anyone who might have been nearby and may have seen or heard anything.”

They would also like to trace the towners of two empty cars believed to have been parked next to the Punto.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 381 of 01/11/2017.