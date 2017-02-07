Search

Police honour pledge to step up patrols after reports of drug taking and trouble in Sleaford alleyway

Police stepping up patrols around the alleyway behind Pavilion Gardens in Sleaford. Photo by PC Jimmy Conway. EMN-170130-114945001

Police are backing up their promise of increased high visibility patrols around secluded a Sleaford alleyway after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug abuse.

Sleaford police reported via social media two weeks ago that the anti-social behaviour was focused on an alleyway to the rear of Pavilion Gardens to the south of the town.

A police spokesman said: “Concerns have been raised about suspected drug use and dealing. The reports follow an incident where an attempt was made to break into a shed at The Innings. During the house to house enquiries that followed, further reports were made about anti-social behaviour in the alleyway.

“The local neighbourhood team are aware and will increase patrols in the area.”

Pc Jimmy Conway reported back on Twitter today: “As promised - high viz patrols in Pavilion Gardens, Sleaford. No sign of ASB. Just pleasant dog walkers.”