Police honour pledge to step up patrols after reports of drug taking and trouble in Sleaford alleyway

Police are backing up their promise of increased high visibility patrols around secluded a Sleaford alleyway after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug abuse.

Sleaford police reported via social media two weeks ago that the anti-social behaviour was focused on an alleyway to the rear of Pavilion Gardens to the south of the town.

A police spokesman said: “Concerns have been raised about suspected drug use and dealing. The reports follow an incident where an attempt was made to break into a shed at The Innings. During the house to house enquiries that followed, further reports were made about anti-social behaviour in the alleyway.

“The local neighbourhood team are aware and will increase patrols in the area.”

Pc Jimmy Conway reported back on Twitter today: “As promised - high viz patrols in Pavilion Gardens, Sleaford. No sign of ASB. Just pleasant dog walkers.”