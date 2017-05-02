Police inquiry into alleged assault on female at Sleaford pub

Police enquiries are ongoing regarding an alleged assault in a Sleaford pub on Sunday night.

Up to four females are said to have been involved in an altercation in which one suffered a facial injury and was bleeding from her mouth but did not require medical treatment.

A police spokesman said it is an ongoing inquiry into an alleged incident of actual bodily harm.

The incident is said to have happened around 11.15-11.30pm at a busy Barge and Bottle pub in Carre Street during a live music night, according to one witness.

Anyone with information regarding this should call police on 101 referring to incident 510 of April 30.