Police officer had to leap out of the way of drunk driver - court told

A police officer had to jump out of the way after a drunk driver failed to stop at a road closure where the officer had been dealing with an earlier road traffic collision, a court has been told.

Richard John Bee, 42, of High Street, Billinghay admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath and not having a test certificate when he appeared before Boston Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Prosecuting, Jim Clare told the magistrates that on April 1 police had been dealing with a road traffic collision on the A153 at Haltham and had erected high visibility road closure signs, when Bee drove his Ford Ranger ‘at speed’ straight at the signs, hitting a cone.

He said a police officer, wearing a high visibility jacket, had to jump out of the way.

Bee was given a breath test, which was positive, and he was arrested. He gave a reading of 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

In mitigation, Roger Lowther said Bee had been out at the pub and had got ‘swept up’ in the occasion and drunk more than intended.

He said Bee was a farm worker and his driving ban would mean he could no longer drive a tractor on public roads so he was not sure what it would mean for his job.

Bee was banned from driving for 17 months but was offered the drink driver’s rehabilitation course which would reduce the period of his disqualification by 17 weeks.

He was also fined £350 and ordered to pay £120 in costs and charges.