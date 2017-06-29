Police plea for witnesses after woman driver assaulted and dash cam stolen in alleged road rage incident

A woman driver has been left traumatised from being assaulted and her dash cam stolen in what police are describing as a road rage incident.

According to Lincolnshire Police, at around 10.45pm-10.55pm, on Friday (June 23) a woman has reported the car she was driving was overtaken and clipped by a silver Mercedes Benz estate as she was driving on the B1190, in Washingborough, heading in the direction of Branston Booths. The driver of the Mercedes is reported to have sped away but then appeared to slow down, braking in front of her Peugeot and causing her to stop.

The driver of the Mercedes got out, walked to the driver’s side of the Peugeot and is alleged to have assaulted the driver, then ripped out the dash cam fitted in the Peugeot, returned to his car and driven off with the dash cam. The woman was left extremely distressed, state police.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz is described as a white male, five feet nine or ten inches tall, in his 30’s, with short or bald hair.

He is described as average build, possibly wearing a red t-shirt. The Mercedes Benz had a woman passenger who also got out of the vehicle, described as in her late 20’s to early 30’s, of average build and may be pregnant. She was wearing a pink tank top and had her dark hair tied in a bun.

While the incident took place, near to the Five Mile Lane junction, another car is believed to have pulled up alongside but did not stop.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area or passed the two vehicles whilst stopped on Bardney Road to contact us. If you were the driver who slowed down at the scene we would like to hear from you. If you know someone who fits the description and drives a silver Mercedes Benz, please call us.”

Call 101 quoting incident number 539 of June 23. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at Crimestoppers-uk.org.