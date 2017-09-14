Police release descriptions of three men after schoolgirl is assaulted in Sleaford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a 14-year-old girl being assaulted by three men on her way to school.

The incident occurred at about 8.45am on a track leading alongside Playhouse Yard off Westgate in Sleaford.

Three men are reported to have forced the girl to go with them to this area where she has then managed to run away. She received two minor grazes but was otherwise physically unharmed.

The first man is described as being aged in his 30s, about 6ft tall, white, wearing a grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms. The second man is also described as being in his 30s, white, about 6ft 2 tall, wearing a dark blue hoodie and jeans. The third man, also white, was wearing a grey track suit and thought to be 6ft. All men spoke with local accents.

Head of School Josephine Smith said: “The student was walking on her way to school and was accosted by three men unknown to her.

“I cannot elaborate much as it is a police matter but we are told it was an isolated incident and we are cooperating with their investigation.

“The student is safe and well and being supported by her parents.”

Mrs Smith said the school reported the incident and the student is continuing to give a statement at Grantham Police Station.

“I became involved after the police arrived here which was within five minutes of calling,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 with incident reference number 89.

Mrs Smith added to reassure parents: “We will be briefing all students early this afternoon and strongly advise that students are not walking alone in the town to and from school and that they stick to main paths. We will keep you updated if there is any more detail we are permitted to share.”